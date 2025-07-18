Thought for the week: A moment more important than the Moon landing

​Rev Jim Rea MBE, former Methodist Church President

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​I vividly recall watching that moment on an old black and white television set. Yet, a more profound memory just a week later I found myself at the Custom House steps, then known as Belfast's Speakers' Corner.

On this occasion, the late Rev Dr Eric Gallagher, superintendent of Belfast Central Mission (Methodist Church) was the speaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Gallagher often began with bold statements and, on July 27, 1969, he took issue with then American President Richard Nixon, who had labelled the Moon landing as the greatest moment in world history.

However, Dr Gallagher claimed the greatest moment since the world was created was when God came to earth in the person of Jesus Christ. After Dr Gallagher explained what that meant, the crowd remained strangely silent, but he expected as usual they would rise to the bait.

Their reaction, however, might have been different had they heard that the Pope had landed in Sandy Row, or that King William had arrived on the Falls Road in Belfast..

Just weeks later, in August 1969, Northern Ireland would plunge into great turmoil and strife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed Dr Gallagher's words that Sunday afternoon carried immense significance.

Looking back, he was prophetic.

He was a man of his time who spent the remaining years of his life advocating, often against popular opinion, what it meant to be a follower of Jesus Christ and to show respect to people of every walk of life.