​Rev David McMillan, Free Presbyterian Church

​During a visit to North America, he preached for acclaimed 19th century evangelist Dwight L Moody in his church in Chicago. Although Moody had reluctantly allowed Moorehouse to speak in his pulpit, the messages of the young Englishman were to change the ministry of DL Moody forever. So that he would now preach more about the love of God for sinners.

Moorehouse preached in Moody’s church for a whole week, and every night he took John 3:16 as his Biblical text and proceeded to preach on the love of God. On the seventh night of the meetings when young Henry got up to speak he said: “I have been hunting all day for a new text, but I cannot find anything so good as the old one; so we will go back to John 3:16".

At the end of the sermon that night, Moorehouse summed his theme up like this: “I have been trying to tell you how much God loves you, but I cannot do it with this poor stammering tongue. If I could borrow Jacob’s ladder and climb up into Heaven and ask Gabriel, who stands in the presence of the Almighty, to tell me how much love the Father has for the world, all he could say would be - 'For God so loved the world, that he gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life”."

Just take that in – God loved you so much that He gave everything He had, He held nothing back; He gave His Son to purchase salvation for you. Love is not measured by what it takes but by what it gives, and God didn’t give gold, or silver, or an angel, or even an archangel to prove His love for you. God gave His Son.

Often, we hear the question asked: “If God is a God of love, then why is there so much pain and suffering in the world?” But let me assure you that God is love, and he has demonstrated His love clearly and unmistakably. Calvary is the greatest proof of the love of God that this world has ever seen.

Why did God love you so much? It is because He wants to give you, His salvation. He wants to save you from Hell and take you to Heaven. Through the sacrifice of Calvary, God has provided salvation for all who will trust Jesus Christ as their Saviour. The verse clearly states - : "…that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life".