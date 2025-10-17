​Rev Dr William Morton, Church of Ireland

​But I wonder how many people realise that before he did so, he tried 2,000 different materials from which to make a filament for the bulb – and not one of them worked.

A reporter asked Edison: “What is it like to have failed 2,000 times?’ Edison replied: “I didn’t fail 2000 times; I did it by taking 2,000 steps!”

Edison would have thrown in the towel many times were it not for his persistence, a word that looms large in the Church of Ireland gospel reading for tomorrow, Trinity 18.

It is from St Luke’s gospel, chapter 18, in which we learn of the widow in the story who keeps approaching the judge, who neither feared God nor respected man, asking him to vindicate her against her adversary. For some time, he refused, but later relented – not because he feared God, or respected man – but because he was worn out with her complaining.

The judge was clearly corrupt, while the widow symbolises all who are powerless and defenceless. Alone, she had no hope. Yet she had one weapon – persistence. She represents anyone who hopes against hope for change, seeking something better than the life they have now.

Day after day, they face an “unjust judge” in its many forms: prejudice, illness, grief, addiction, or economic hardship. Life feels overwhelming, and they feel powerless. Yet they keep crying out, refusing to be silenced.

Some respond with anger, letting injustice harden their hearts. Some give up entirely, believing life will never change. Others blame God, convinced He is the unjust judge. A few, however, discover and trust the widow’s quiet, unwavering faith.

“Pray always and do not lose heart,” Jesus says.

Day after day, she shows up, holds her pain before the judge, the world, and God. Her persistence is a silent rebellion against despair. If a greedy, unjust judge can be wearied into granting justice, how much more will a loving God respond to our needs?

The widow’s faith always involves waiting. How long? We cannot know. Waiting does not mean God is absent or indifferent; she waits with God. Prayer keeps her showing up, trusting that God sees, hears, and acts, even when results are unseen.