​Rev David McMillan, Free Presbyterian Church

​One day his mother discovered that Theodore was afraid to step inside the church if he was alone. When she questioned him, she found that he was terrified of something called ‘the Zeal’.

Theodore told his mum that it crouched in the dark corners of the church ready to jump out at him. The mother asked her son to describe what a Zeal might look like. He said he wasn’t sure, but thought it was a large animal like an alligator or a dragon. He also assured his mother that he had first heard about this strange creature at one of the church services, when the minister was reading from the Bible.

Mrs Roosevelt was determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, so she took down a concordance, and started to read to her son every verse in the Bible with the word zeal in it. When they came to St John 2:17 young Theodore got very excited and told his mother to stop; he said "that’s it!". The verse reads: ‘And His disciples remembered that it was written, the zeal of thine house hath eaten me up’.

The verse is not a reference to some mysterious monster that hides in the corner of the church, waiting to devour the members of the congregation. The story is an example of the fact that people, especially children, often take the wrong meaning entirely out of a verse of scripture!

The verse is quoted from Psalm 69:9 and is applied to the Lord Jesus. He was then in Jerusalem to keep the Passover, and He had just cleansed the Temple of the traders and moneychangers. This was a very clear example of His zeal for God’s House. The words, "The zeal of thine house hath eaten me up" mean that the Lord Jesus was consumed with zeal for the service and honour of God.

As we come to the end of the summer and the start of another season in the life of the Church, ask yourself is that true of you? Are you serving the Lord at this time with all your heart? Are you consumed with zeal for the work of God?

