Thought for the week: Emphasising the stark truths of the Christian gospel

​Rev David McMillan, Free Presbyterian Church

​The first professor who was appointed to teach at that seminary in its inaugural year of 1812 was Archibald Alexander. The Alexander family came originally from Londonderry and had fought at the famous siege of Londonderry. Then in 1737 Archibald’s grandfather emigrated to the United States.

Archibald Alexander had a very distinguished career at Princeton. He was the president of the seminary and lectured in Theology for 39 years. When the students were coming near the end of their training, Dr Alexander would bring them into his study to give them some final words of important counsel before they left the seminary.

One of the truths that he would always emphasise the most to these young men was: “In your preaching of the Gospel make much of the blood of the Lord Jesus.”

That is still vital advice for every preacher, especially in these days of departure from the faith. The reason why we should emphasise the importance of the blood of the Saviour in our Gospel preaching is because it is given a very prominent place in the Bible. This theme is the scarlet thread that runs right through the Bible.

The clear message of the scriptures from beginning to end is that Salvation is by the blood of Christ. A person does not experience Salvation by religion, or by good works, or by self-righteousness, it is ‘the precious blood of Christ’ that saves the soul (First Peter 1:18-19).

St Paul also made that clear when he said: “and without shedding of blood is no remission” (Hebrews 9:22). In other words, it’s only the blood of Jesus Christ that can pay the debt for your sin.

The hymn writer asked the vital question: “What can wash away my sin?” He then gave the only answer: “Nothing but the blood of Jesus”.

It is vital that you understand that great truth. There is nothing that can wash away the deep stain of your sin but the blood that the Lord Jesus shed for you on Calvary’s cross. Water cannot wash away your sin. Pilate tried that and found it a failure (St Matthew 27:24).

Not even the waters of baptism can wash away your sins. When a person is baptised, it is a public declaration that they have become a Christian but getting baptised does not make you a Christian.