Thought for the week: Facing the realities of another difficult year - with God's help
It's mid-January - and nobody has even mentioned a New Year's resolution to me, never mind committing themselves to one. Perhaps, such resolutions have dropped out of fashion, because few of us have the determination to see them through. Yet, I suggest that another reason is the real lack of optimism about the present and the future.
There is war in Europe, and horrible famine in Africa. Closer to home there is the huge pressure of the cost-of-living crisis and real poverty facing ever more families. Our health service and education service are in very deep trouble, and many workers are taking strike action over pay and conditions. Desperation and distress are everywhere - so it has become very difficult to make any resolution to live life in a better way.
Yet. those of us who are followers of Christ bring another very different perspective to everyday life and its struggles. "In Christ alone my hope is found /He is my light, my strength, my song/This cornerstone, this solid ground/Firm through the fiercest drought and storm".
In addition, we seek to follow the example of the Apostle Paul when he said in his letter to the Philippians - "I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want.'"
For me, the crucial word in this verse is "learned".Contentedness does not come naturally or easily - especially in difficult circumstances. If you are like me, you are a slow learner in such times.
Such Christian and Bible-based values and outlook do not change the realities of pain and distress, but they do mean that we don't just face them in our own strength. We can look for the fellowship and support of a wide range of God’s people in general and our own church family in particular.
We have the promise of the real presence of God's Holy Spirit as our 'Comforter' and the source of hope. New Year resolutions are of very limited help when we are facing troubling times and daily challenges, but surely we will want to rediscover and draw upon these riches we have in Christ and through Christ.