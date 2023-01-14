Thought for the week: Facing the realities of another difficult year - with God's help

Rev Dr Norman Hamilton OBE, Presbyterian Church

There is war in Europe, and horrible famine in Africa. Closer to home there is the huge pressure of the cost-of-living crisis and real poverty facing ever more families. Our health service and education service are in very deep trouble, and many workers are taking strike action over pay and conditions. Desperation and distress are everywhere - so it has become very difficult to make any resolution to live life in a better way.

Yet. those of us who are followers of Christ bring another very different perspective to everyday life and its struggles. "In Christ alone my hope is found /He is my light, my strength, my song/This cornerstone, this solid ground/Firm through the fiercest drought and storm".

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, we seek to follow the example of the Apostle Paul when he said in his letter to the Philippians - "I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want.'"

For me, the crucial word in this verse is "learned".Contentedness does not come naturally or easily - especially in difficult circumstances. If you are like me, you are a slow learner in such times.

Such Christian and Bible-based values and outlook do not change the realities of pain and distress, but they do mean that we don't just face them in our own strength. We can look for the fellowship and support of a wide range of God’s people in general and our own church family in particular.