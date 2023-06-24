Thought for the week from ​Rev Dr Houston McKelvey: Sharing God's through everyday acts of compassion

Thought for the week from ​Rev Dr Houston McKelvey

​Corman returned testily blaming the hard-heartedness and obstinacy of the Northumbrians. In their meeting Aidan suggested that maybe the mission had failed because the evangelist had not built up a positive relationship, and that a softer and more gentle, companiable approach might work better.

Bede, a leading middle ages church historian, tells of how as Aidan shared his insight all eyes turned to him. They all realised he had talked himself into being the next monk to honour the king’s invitation to go and share the love of God in Christ in Northumbria.

Aidan’s predecessor, obedient and faithful though he was, had proved to be a square peg in a round hole. An Aidan-shaped space needed to be filled, and together on Iona the right discernment flowed. Aidan became a much-loved presence and effective evangelist.

Unlike his predecessor, Aidan had the confidence to let the gospel settle into the relationships and lives of those around him, rather than imposing formulaic conformity.

For example, Aidan taught, travelled, and visited on foot, not on the King’s gift of a magnificent horse with all its expensive royal tack, which Aidan gave away to a beggar, much to the King’s consternation. Aidan l understood how God’s mission would not be facilitated by himself hanging on to the seductive trappings of royal patronage: he was called to reach the people God had led him to be among.