Thought for the week: God be the glory, great things he has done

​Rev Dr Houston McKelvey, OBE, Church of Ireland

It is a challenge each day to find a photograph for the opening page on CNI, but not today. I write just after the Church of Ireland general synod’s residential and the week in which a new pope was elected and formally welcomed by most of the churches in Ireland.

I could not resist a simple photo of an archdeacon from Armagh diocese (a woman) welcoming the president and lay leader of the Irish Methodist Church.

Going through my mind as I perused an excellent report on the synod’s discussion on church unity matters was the remembrance of the climate when I was ordained in 1967.

This was a period when my church had to cancel a meeting in Belfast Cathedral (St Anne's) due to opposition stirred up from one principal source against a C of E bishop from Ripon who would talk on the ecumenical aspects of a recent council in Rome.

I shared my feelings of despair with my rector, Canon Ellis, of Dunmurry, who more so than anyone helped shape my parish ministry. He said to me by the time you get to my age you will be staggered by what has changed.

Indeed, I thank God I have lived to see movements in attitudes, and. the building of sincere and at times difficult discussions.

Yes in the past week within the councils of my own church in open synod and throughout the world inter-denominationally, in their grieving for one pope and in welcoming his successor, I have seen views expressed and received which at the time of the birth pangs of my ordination few if any could have envisaged.

All I can say from what I gathered from St Peter’s Square in Rome to a synod in a hotel conference room in Naas, Co Kildare is - "to God be the Glory, Great things He has done".