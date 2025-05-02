Thought for the week: God gives the grace both to live and die

​Rev David McMillan, Free Presbyterian Church

​But on this occasion in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean a

great storm arose, the ship was blown off course, and it looked as if it was going to sink. Moody was very afraid and thought he was going to die. So, he went to his cabin and knelt in fervent prayer, and told the Lord all about the great fear he was experiencing.

Moody said: "I’m going to England to preach that you give perfect peace to those that trust you for salvation; but I’m scared to die". But as he prayed the Lord spoke to him through Hebrews 4:16 ‘grace to help in time of need’ and he realised that he was not going to die just yet. What he needed at that time was grace to get through the storm, get to England, and to preach the gospel; and that is what he received that day. But he also realised that when the day of his death would come, in ‘the time of need’, he would get the grace to die that he required.

It is important to learn that God not only gives the Christian grace to live, but He also gives grace to die. On December 22, 1899 that is exactly what happened. When DL Moody was passing out into eternity his eldest son Will was sitting at his bedside, and heard his father repeat the words: “Earth is receding, Heaven is opening, Christ is calling, I must go”. Will Moody said to him: "No, no father, you are dreaming". But DL Moody assured his son: "I am not dreaming". Mr Moody described the day of his death by saying: ‘This is my triumph; this is my coronation day! It is glorious. There is no valley".

Moody died without fear and in great victory. The Lord gave him the grace for death when he needed it. He gave him that grace whenever he actually came to die. If you are still not saved you do well to be afraid to die. Because if you die in that spiritual condition, you will be lost for all eternity. But what a difference for every person who is born again, and knows Christ as their Saviour.