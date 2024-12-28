Thought for the week: Gratitude reaches high and deep and brings joy and hope

​Rev Arthur Clarke, Presbyterian Church

​He made no defence save shame for this act of treachery and an assurance that if given another chance he would prove himself a good soldier. That note read: Executive Mansion, October 4, 1864. "Upon condition that Russell McIntyre of Company Sixth Regiment of New York Cavalry returns to his regiment and faithfully serves out his term, making up for lost time, or until otherwise discharged he is fully pardoned for any supposed desertion heretofore committed and this paper is his pass to his regiment. Abraham Lincoln."

How did we come to know about this soldier? In the archives of the American Civil War this actual letter is displayed and across it is written: " Taken from the body of Roswell McIntyre at the Battle of Five Forks, Virginia 1865".

The Battle of Five Forks was the last action of the Civil War. Anyone who knows the experience of being forgiven understands the motives that so remade that pardoned deserter. The relief from crushing condemnation, the joy of being trusted once more, the gratitude that makes men rather die than fail again, the unpayable indebtedness from which the ambition springs to fulfill St Paul's words in the New Testament of the Bible: "We make it our goal to please Him whether we are at home in the body or away from it" (Second Corinthians 5-9).

Service is the moral consequences of being pardoned.