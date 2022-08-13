Thought for the week: Hold fast to Him; other matters can wait

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The person reviewing the volume for The Spectator magazine paid tribute to most of the contributors for their enviable use of the English language as they conveyed the maximum of meaning with the minimum of words.

Then the reviewer gave us interesting statistics – “The Lord’s Prayer contains 69 words, the Ten Commandments 297 words, and the American Declaration of Independence 310 words. But the European Union directive on exporting duck eggs runs to 28,911 words.”

It can safely be assumed that the EU directive is riddled with jargon, cliches, and will remain unread and barely understood. In sharp contrast we see, in chapter 10 of St John’s gospel, effective communication in a few words.

Rev arthur Clarke

The Jews, in discussion with Jesus, about His Person and Mission requested: “Tell us plainly!”

Jesus did just that. He said: “I tell you the truth, I am the gate for the sheep.”

More than 70 times, in the days of His flesh, Jesus Christ used these words to preface His teaching. He spoke with much clarity, that the “common people” heard Him gladly.

In the verbal exchange mentioned earlier we learn of two great truths. The first is an insight into the uniqueness of Jesus. He is the complete representative of God and speaks on God’s behalf. He is the way into God’s Kingdom.

Life was for Him one high obedience, one important sacrifice, one constant union with the Eternal. In fellowship with Him, we are received into fellowship with the Godhead. Another precious truth is here; the simplicity of the way of salvation.

How much theology does one need before one enters God’s Kingdom? As much as one can grasp, but look at that spiritual pursuit this way; the Kingdom of God is a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.