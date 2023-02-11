Thought for the week: Honesty is an absolute characteristic
As a 17-year-old I became part of a Christian fellowship group at Shankill Methodist church in Belfast. At the time, I was drifting along, wondering if I would find some work that would be fulfilling, but most of the things I considered were frankly unobtainable.
I left school at 15 and regretted that I had undervalued education. In the fellowship group I met David, who was a few years older than me, and a very encouraging person.
He owned a small wholesale greengrocery business and would often share with us the dilemmas he faced.
About 5am, he would go to the market and fill his lorry with produce.
Prices would change daily, and fruit and vegetables were perishable, and honesty was essential in his business.
He regularly prayed at the meeting and often quoted part of a Bible verse: "He is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think”.
After a time of intensive study in the evenings after work, I was accepted as a candidate for the Methodist ministry.
A few years later to my surprise David told me he also felt the call to the Methodist ministry.
As it happened I followed David in two appointments - Thomas Street church in Portadown and Shankill Methodist church in Belfast
My admiration for him remains.
He is a faithful minister of the gospel, a caring and compassionate pastor whose word is his bond.
To those who place the future in God's hands, the promise David quoted brings tremendous encouragement and hope: "Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen.” - Ephesians chapter.3, verses.20-21. (NKJV).