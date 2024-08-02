Thought for the week: How Eric Liddell honoured God with his life by keeping Sabbath Day holy

Rev David McMillan, Free Presbyterian Church

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​As a boy, Eric Liddell made the most important decision of his life, and trusted Jesus Christ as his Saviour.

When he was six years old Eric, and his older brother Rob were enrolled at the Eltham College in London, which was a boarding school for the sons of missionaries. While at Eltham, Eric began to stand out as a sportsman. In 1920 Eric joined his brother Rob at Edinburgh University to study pure science. During his time at university Eric’s reputation as an athlete grew and he became known as ‘the fastest runner in Scotland’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, there were many who believed that he could win a gold medal at the Olympic Games. But several months before the 1924 Olympic games in Paris, when Eric was training for the 100 metres, he was shown the timetable for the athletics, and it revealed that the trials for his event were to be held on a Sunday.

It had always been Eric’s belief that Sunday was to be set apart as a day of rest and worship, so he immediately made it clear that he would not take part in the race. Great efforts were made to try to get the Olympic authorities to change the schedule, but they refused. Many people said that Eric was letting his country down. But despite all they said he refused to break the Sabbath Day.

In the months leading up to the Olympic games Eric now concentrated on preparing for the 400 metres race, which was not his best event. On the day of that race as Eric was leaving his hotel, one of the Masseur’s pushed a piece of paper into his hand with the words written on it: “The old book says: Them that honour Me I will honour” (First Samuel 2:30).

Eric ran the 400 metres race and won, setting a new European record. God had honoured the stand that he had taken for the Sabbath Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, there is now so many sporting events that are organised to take place on the Sabbath Day. But every Christian should take encouragement from the life of Eric Liddell and refuse to take part in Sunday sport. Regardless of what others may do let us obey the Word of God, and “Remember the Sabbath Day to keep it holy” (Exodus 20:8).

"A Sabbath well spent brings a heart of content,

And strength for the toils of the morrow.

But a Sabbath profaned what ere may be gained,