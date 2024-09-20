Thought for the week: In Christianity, there is always a common denominator

​Rev Jim Rea MBE, Methodist Church

​And yet, occasionally, there are chinks of hope. On Saturday August 31 last, the Royal Black Institution had its annual 'Last Saturday' August parade. On reading social media, I learned that when the Shankill Star flute band was making its way down Upper Donegall Street, Belfast before heading to the Holywood demonstration, they saw a funeral hearse outside St Patrick’s Roman Catholic church. The band immediately stopped playing, members removed their caps, and walked quietly past.

What is important is that it was noticed. The daughter of the deceased lady, Orlaigh, wrote on Facebook commending the band: “This was my mother’s funeral, and honestly, it meant the world to us to see the respect from your band towards us at our most difficult time. For that, from the bottom of our hearts, we can only thank you and praise you for this. My mum was a wonderful woman who had respect and time for everyone, this was a lovely gesture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on this, I was reminded of words written by St Paul: “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul is writing to Christians from different ethnic backgrounds and circumstances that often divided them, insisting that their common denominator must be Jesus Christ.