Thought for the week: In the season of Lent, we must increase our self-awareness

​Rev Dr Norman Hamilton OBE, Presbyterian Church

Some, such as fear, are very important when facing imminent danger; others are to be expected as in the birth of a new baby; and others are inevitable when pain and distress come our way.

It is also important to remember that we are made in the image of God. Indeed, one writer has made the comment that God has a rich emotional life Himself. Just read the parable of the prodigal son in Luke 15 or the call to respond to the Lord in John 3 – to say nothing of the offer of joy to us from Jesus Himself in John 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also many darker emotions that we rarely, if ever, talk about, such as hatred, envy or greed, even though they are very common. Yet, these emotions are not hidden from us in the Bible, for it is very important that everyday life is on display so that we can see how God deals with human weakness.

Emotions are an important part of everyday life, writes ​Rev Dr Norman Hamilton

For example, we read in Psalm 139 that David had ‘nothing but hatred’ for those who hated God Himself. In the New Testament, James tells us that "where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you find disorder and every evil practice".

And the Apostle Paul in his letter to the Colossians describes greed as "dolatry".

As ever, Scripture gives very clear guidance when ‘bad’ or destructive emotions well up in us. I suggest that it sets out two key, and inter-related, principles. The first is the need to be constantly on guard, for (as Peter puts it) we are told to "be alert and of sober mind".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your enemy, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. There can be little doubt that when destructive emotions take over, wisdom and good judgement go out the door. We become very vulnerable to thinking and doing things that we may well come to regret later, and that are deeply dishonouring to God Himself.

The second principle is that of self-control. Again, the Bible puts the need for this beautifully: Proverbs 25:28: "Like a city whose walls are broken through is a person who lacks self-control". When walls are broken down, anything can get in! Beware any lack of self-control!