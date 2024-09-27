Thought for the week: It's important to become a winner in the race of life

​Rev Dr Houston McKelvey OBE, Church of Ireland

​The first was from the rector of St Finnian’s parish church in Belfast and the second was from RBAI - Inst - of which both Jack and myself are former students.

I was delighted to see the photograph of Jack with his junior section leader in the Boys' Brigade at St Finnian’s who was catching up with Jack and getting a close up of that amazing Olympic gold medal.

A delightful series of photos showed Jack who is Inst’s first Olympic gold medallist when he spoke at assembly about his career in swimming to date, the sacrifices he made that led him to Olympic success, and how he challenged the boys to find their strengths and use it to their advantage.

In a small group of adults with the school principal, I was more than delighted to see Michael, a younger contemporary from our school days. He has been an example and a supporter of swimming in the school.

It instantly triggered off my memory of my house master Billy. He was a superb councillor and support.

I was not surprised in later life when I became a friend of his minister that he was a conscientious, committed, elder of his Presbyterian congregation.

Over and above his teaching and pastoral commitment in the school, Billy was Inst. swimming tutor.

Each member of the school had to achieve swimming standards. I can still recall my 25 lengths of the old Ormeau baths, the private hired red city transport buses that ferried the school to the Templemore baths for the annual swimming gala, the programme of preparing continuing cohorts of students to achieve life-saving qualifications.

And then there were the water polo teams and league. I can’t think of anyone who did more to cultivate swimming in a school whose record in both rugby and hockey is emblazoned by our displays of honours internationals.

As I indulged my Instonian memories including superb fellow students like rugby players David Hewitt and the late Ronnie Lamont, the mind-blowing thought struck me that I was also a gold medallist and so too is every person who believes Jesus is the saviour of the world.

All one has to do is to say sincerely - I believe in God and in His Son Jesus Christ our Lord. And you break the tape. You become a winner in the race of life, defeating death and securing eternal life.