Thought for the Week: Let us pray for peace and security

Rev Dr William Morton

As I prepared an opening, or bidding prayer, I began to think of how easy it is to hear the familiar words of the Christmas story and not stop, and reflect, and dwell upon them in their fullest meaning.

A child is born in a certain place, at a certain time; he is born in poverty to a young girl and the man to whom she was to be married. The baby was worshipped by angels, greeted by shepherds, searched for by wise men, and pursued by a tyrant, King Herod.The baby’s name is Jesus, Saviour. He is called Christ, the King. As the familiar Christmas hymn expresses it: “Lo, within a manger lies he who built the starry skies".

The unbelievable happened. God Almighty, the creator of the world and everything in it, stoops down from heaven and becomes a human person. He takes on human flesh and lives among us, full of grace and truth.

A most wonderful dimension to this story is the message of the angels to the shepherds who were looking after their sheep the night of Jesus’s birth: “Do not be afraid”.As I write these words, fear has gripped our world as never before: fear for the thousands upon thousands who have been bereaved and injured, not to mention those still being held hostage, or unaccounted for, in the terrible conflict in the countries of our Lord’s earthly home, and with them we think of the people of Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, Somalia, Libya – the list goes on.

Our thoughts must surely turn to the awful plight of children in these situations, bereft of parents, or loved ones, who remain helpless and vulnerable, and who have no way of experiencing what we take for granted at Christmas – the love of family, food, accommodation, and the feeling of being wanted and cared for.