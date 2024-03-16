​Rev Dr William Morton, Church of Ireland

​What an awe-inspiring thought, that St Patrick, back in the fifth century, trod this holy ground and baptised the first Christians using water from a well close to where the cathedral now stands.

Just imagine the obstacles and challenges he faced during his time here, battling with hostile chieftains, and trying to promote the way of the Christian Gospel, the message of peace and love to all people.

Life must have been challenging in the extreme.

St Patrick, however, was no stranger to uncertainty, and much worse besides.

He constantly faced opposition, threats of violence, kidnapping, and even criticism from jealous church officials, while his Irish followers faced abuse, murder, and enslavement themselves by mercenary raiders.

But through all the difficulties Patrick maintained his faith, never lost hope, and persevered in his Irish mission, adapting to the situations with which he was confronted.

Scared, brutalised, abused, and terrorised, as he indicates in his writings, it is not any wonder he describes himself as depressed, feeling isolated, lonely, insecure and inadequate.

As we face the challenges of the future, what is appealing about Patrick is his fortitude in never allowing defeat to rule his life.

Above all else, he was resilient. His is a story of inspiration for us today, struggling through hard times in a world that can be dangerous, unfair and unpredictable.

Through sheer dogged determination and courage, Patrick faced whatever dangers lay ahead.

Take comfort from his example, and, remember, you can do it too, by standing firm, because everything passes, and there are better days ahead.

May we take courage from our patron saint’s determination to plod onwards, as difficult as that might be, and to do so against the odds.

In the Epistle for today, St Paul states that he never loses heart in the great task which has been given to him, and that he is constantly reminded of the mercy which he has received from God.

May the Lord, who has guided our ancestors down the centuries, especially in times of great uncertainty and danger, and who is with us all now too, give us fortitude and calm, wisdom and perseverance, enabling us to live in the Christian way of faith, hope and love.