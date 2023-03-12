Thought for the week: Our faith should be as solid as an old oak tree

Rev Arthur Clarke, Presbyterian Church

​Spreading its boughs across the centuries, it was used by the Druids as a canopy for their dubious ceremonies and by Robin Hood for shelter.

Henry the Eighth's 'Mary Rose' ship was built almost entirely of oak. Horatio Nelson's men sang the song 'Hearts of Oak' on their way to the battle of Trafalgar. Scottish historian/philosopher Thomas Carlyle wrote: "When the oak tree is felled the whole forest echoes with it and a hundred acorns are planted by some unnoticed breeze."

Oak trees are often mentioned in holy scripture. Jacob buried false gods under an oak (Genesis 35, verse 4) and such a tree grew in the proximity of Gideon's home (Judges 6, verse 11). The reference to oak trees which we are considering occurs in Isaiah 61, verse 3. The prophet of the Exile was excited in declaring the redemption of His people. He was the herald of good news of deliverance as God intervened in history, fulfilling His promises towards His own chosen people.

The prophet's message was character building and life changing. In the day of His power, God's people were equipped for the challenge of restoration. He described his generation thus: "They will be called oaks of righteousness, the planting of the Lord for the display of His splendour" - (Isaiah 61, verse 3..

Here we have the character of God's people designated as righteousness. Such a status is God's gift certainly not of man's self effort. Scripture in Gospel and Epistle asserts this truth. Through grace, we stand righteous before God and nothing shall separate us from God's love and plan.

Though the wolves may raven none shall harm us. The purposes God planned for His people was simple; these redeemed people were so transformed that their Godly character would display the marvels of God's grace, literally the display of His splendour..

