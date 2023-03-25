Thought for the week: Proclaiming Christ's wonderful message of Easter

Rev Jim Rea

​The most recent and horrendous cover-up must beV Vladamir Putin’s attempt to cover up the killings of thousands of people in Ukraine.

Interestingly, in the New Testament sospel of St Matthew, there is a story of an attempted cover-up around the death of Jesus. The Jewish chief priests and elders, hearing from the soldiers that the tomb of Jesus was empty, realised they would be in trouble with the Roman authorities.

These worried Jewish leaders decided to bribe the soldiers with a large sum of money.The story to the Roman governor was that the disciples had stolen the body, implying that the soldiers had not guarded the tomb properly. But this could not be covered up or kept secret - God had raised Jesus from the dead.

Three days after the crucifixion Mary Magdalene and another Mary went to the tomb, where an angel appeared and told them that Jesus had risen. Then the risen Jesus Himself greeted them and told them to go and tell His disciples. The disciples were so afraid of the Jews that they locked themselves in a room when Jesus appeared to them suddenly.

All four gospel writers record the resurrection of Jesus. What they report is not exactly the same, just as different newspapers would report an event differently. However, all four writers agree that the tomb was empty and the stone was rolled away. In the days following His resurrection, Jesus appeared in many places, as witnessed by many and recorded in the New Testament.

The Apostle Peter, who earlier had denied Jesus, appears 50 days later at Pentecost, transformed and passionately preaching and explaining the meaning of the cross and resurrection to the Jews who were in Jerusalem.

The cross and resurrection of Jesus alter history. It is the message of salvation. On the cross, Jesus took the penalty for our sins; as the celebrated Londonderry hymn writer Frances Alexander puts it: “There was no other good enough to pay the price of sin. He only could unlock the gate of heaven and let us in.”