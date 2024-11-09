​Rev Dr Houston McKelvey OBE, Church of Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​English poet and scholar John Donne admonishes “Death, be not proud”. And he knew about death. His wife and five of his children died young. St Paul cried: “O death where is thy victory, O death where is thy sting?”

St Paul had caused death as a young man. But after his encounter with the Living Lord, the only death which mattered to him was that of separation from Christ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gift of love through Jesus Christ does not save us from the reality and sorrow of death. Even Jesus confronted by the death of His dear friend Lazarus and the immense grief of His sisters, broke down and wept.

As we remember those we have loved and lost and all the saints within the blessed communion, we are allowed to weep and to be sad. This kind of grief is a sign that we are human and that human connections matter. They mattered greatly to Jesus of Nazareth.

But we are also urged toward hope and not despair. “Did I not tell you,” Jesus reminds the grieving Martha, “Did I not tell you that if you believed, you would see the glory of God?”

From all we read in the New Testament, the grave is not the absolute finale of the great act of life. “The trumpet shall sound and the dead shall be raised incorruptible,” St. Paul assures the people of the ekklesia in Thessaloniki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But we are not given any details as to what happens after death. Lazarus is nowhere quoted, even though his sisters and friends must have asked him what it was that he saw. Everyone who has lived has died. That’s simply how it is.