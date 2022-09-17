As the congregation left after the main morning service, many spoke to me about the Queen’s visit to Ireland in 2011, and recalled with great fondness the marvellous person she was, not only as a Head of State, but also as an individual.

One lady, who had spent all her life in the Republic, said to me: “Life is not going to be the same without the Queen. We will never see her like again.”

Those words could not ring more truly. As one commentator expressed it, Her Majesty was matchless. She also gave the impression of being timeless: she was there, always – a guiding light for the country, ever willing to go to extraordinary measures to reassure people during difficult times.

Rev Dr William Morton meeting Prince Charles in City Hall in Cork in June 2018

Another term which has been used to describe the Queen is that she was ‘a constant’. Her Majesty possessed, and practised, an unwavering sense of duty.

Her Majesty drew her strength, and her constancy, from the One whose promises are true, and who never changes, Jesus Christ the same yesterday, today and forever. Personally, through her words and actions, she made no secret of her deep commitment to the Christian Church, and her faith, which was truly remarkable, was the anchor for all of her life.

Her deep and abiding trust in God, and the ways in which she lived out the Gospel, serve as an inspiration to us all, and because of her faith, she was never overwhelmed by who she was, or by her exalted role.

On his return home, a young English surgeon, who had been operating on children with horrific injuries in Aleppo during the war in Syria, received an invitation to a dinner in Buckingham Palace. He found himself seated next to Her Majesty.

Over dinner, the young doctor, who was suffering from PTSD, suddenly developed an attack of facial muscular spasm, leaving him unable to speak, or eat. Recognising this, the Queen reached across and touched his hand, and asked if he could help her feed some dog biscuits to the corgis. She understood, and cared – the gift of humility, in abundance.