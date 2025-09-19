Thought for the week: Repentance is a must as far as salvation is concerned

​Rev David McMillan, Free Presbyterian Church

​One Sunday morning as Cartwright was about to enter the pulpit, he was told that American President Andrew Jackson was in the congregation.

The person who gave him the message also warned him to be careful when preaching his sermon, and not to say anything out of line that might be controversial to the president.

Whenever Rev Cartwright came to preach, he fearlessly declared: “I understand that President Andrew Jackson is here, and I have been asked to be guarded in my remarks. But I just want to say that Andrew Jackson will go to Hell if he doesn’t repent”.

The congregation was shocked! They sat in stunned silence, wondering how the president might respond, but Jackson didn’t flinch. In fact, the president was very impressed with Rev Cartwright’s courage and, after the service was over, he sought out the preacher to shake his hand.

President Jackson said: “Sir if I had a regiment of men like you, I could whip the world”.

What Peter Cartwright said to President Jackson that day is a vital truth. The Word of God constantly and clearly directs the sinner to repent of their sin.

The Saviour declared, ‘I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance’ (St Matthew 9:13). The Apostle Peter stated in his preaching: "Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out" (Acts 3:19).

When the Apostle Paul preached in Athens, he taught that God "now commandeth all men everywhere to repent" (Acts 17:30). These few verses alone leave us in no doubt that the message of the Scriptures is clear, it is the duty of the sinner to repent.

What does it mean to repent? The answer is to be so sorry and grieved over your own sin, that you cannot tolerate it any longer, so that you must turn from it and forsake it.

The reality is that any person who doesn’t repent will go to Hell. In other words, anyone who doesn’t turn from their sins and forsake them completely will be lost for all eternity. It doesn’t matter who that person is, or how high a position they hold. Even if they are the President of the United States.

Repentance is a must as far as Salvation is concerned. It is not something that you can decide to take or leave as you wish.