Thought for the week: ​ Rev Dr William Morton - 'Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me’

Thought for the week: ​ Rev Dr William Morton

In the service, a coloured stole was placed over one shoulder and its ends tied together on my other side. I wore the stole in that way until my ordination, when the tradition is to wear it around one’s neck, and hanging to knee length. The stole not only represented that I was ordained, but that I was one who serves - in the Greek, diakonos, hence ‘deacon’.

I remember being told then that the stole represents the yoke by which Christ directs us, steers us, and guides us. A yoke was a beam of wood placed over a cow’s or horse’s shoulders to which machinery or other heavy objects may be attached. The analogy came from our Lord Himself.

In the gospel reading , from St Matthew, chapter 11, verses 16-19, and 20-25, Jesus is recorded as saying: "Come to Me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. 'Take my yoke upon you, and learn from Me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy, and My burden is light.’

Just as in the case of a farm animal wearing a yoke to pull along a machine, or a heavy implement, there are times in the Christian life when the going can be tough. Is not the secret in linking ourselves, wholeheartedly, to Christ? It’s not simply a question of walking alongside Him, but physically binding ourselves to Him, so that He may direct us, lead us, encourage us.