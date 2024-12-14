Thought for the week: Season to reflect on Davy’s faith

​Rev Jim Rea MBE, Methodist Church

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Eventually, he found accommodation in a senior citizen's bungalow in a nearby housing estate.

For a couple of years he joined us in the manse on Christmas Day, along with our parents and our children, and there Davy held court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His story was fascinating. He was born in a workhouse near Limavady, the son of an unmarried mother.

He often reflected on the awful treatment his mother received in this establishment.

After her early death, he took to the roads of Ireland on his bike as a pedlar, selling all sorts of small things to eke out a living. He would often sleep under a hedge or in a shed provided by a farmer.

Despite this challenging background, he was always grateful for any kindness he was shown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davy also battled an alcohol problem, but nevertheless, during his days at the East Belfast Mission I discovered he could recite familiar passages from the Bible, and in these years, he professed his faith in Christ.

As I reflect on Davy’s life, I recall how he created a spark, the eventual outcome of which was the creation of East Belfast Mission’s Hosford House, now a major provider of services to the homeless.

At this season of the year, we might consider how we can help one of the many organisations providing such care in difficult times.