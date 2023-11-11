Thought for the Week: Standing up for truth and goodness on Remembrance Day

​Etched indelibly in my mind over all the Remembrance Day services I have had the privilege to take part in are the extremely moving words written by Dr John McCrae, a serving Major and second-in-command of the 1st Brigade Canadian Field Artillery.

Rev Dr William Morton

​It is thought that Dr John McCrae (November 30, 1872 — January 28, 1918) began the draft for his famous poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ on the evening of the May 2, 1915 in the second week of fighting during the Second Battle of Ypres.

It is believed that the death of his friend, Alexis Helmer, was the inspiration for Dr McCrae's poem ‘In Flanders Fields’. The exact details of when the first draft was written may never be known because there are various accounts by those who were with Dr McCrae at that time.

Here are his lovely words:

"In Flanders fields the poppies blow, Between the crosses, row on row.

That mark our place; and in the sky, The larks, still bravely singing, fly.

Scarce heard amid the guns below. We are the Dead. Short days ago.

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe: To you from failing hands we throw.

The torch; be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow In Flanders fields."

Two lines, in particular, are striking. “To you from failing hands we throw the torch; be yours to lift it high.”

Dr McCrea, I believe, realised that, as sadly and tragically turned out to be the case, there would be many more, himself included, who would not come out of the war alive. He is saying that it is the duty of those who will come after him, and after them, to contend with the foe.

Yes, he probably did think of the foe being the enemy against whom they were fighting, but isn’t the enemy – very importantly for us in 2023 – any foe, including prejudice, disease, poverty, hunger, ignorance, crime and intolerance?

It is our duty to stand up for truth, goodness, honesty and all the qualities which at times seem to be in diminishing supply. May your experience of Remembrance-tide this year be one of thoughtfulness…and action… towards creating a better world. May God be with the thousands who have been bereaved, and injured, in the Holy Land, and those who suffer in Ukraine,

Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and all other troubled areas.