​Rev David McMillan, Free Presbyterian Church

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​In responding to the request she asked: “Is the man a Christian?” “Yes” - was the reply. “He is a very sincere and earnest Christian, but why do you ask?”

This was her answer: “I was the nurse who attended Voltaire, the atheist, in his last illness, and not for all the wealth in Europe would I want to see another infidel die and go out into eternity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voltaire had died in terror and with screams of horror. It had been an awful experience, and that young woman knew she would never forget it. Such, was the death of one who denied the Bible, scoffed at the Gospel, and rejected the Lord Jesus as his Saviour.

The fear of death is something very real. Death is the king of terrors and the terror of Kings. The mere thought of it often causes many to shudder with fear. Take time today to face up to this issue, and ask yourself the important question, are you one who is afraid of dying? If you are then I want to assure you that you do not need to be, because it is something that you can be delivered from.

The Old Testament false prophet Balaam declared: "Let me die the death of the righteous, let my last end be like his!" (Numbers 23:10). Balaam had recognised something very important and that is that not everyone’s death is the same. He had discerned that there is a great difference between the death of the person who is saved, and the death of the person who is not saved. What is it that makes a difference?

One fact is that the death of the Christian is marked by peace; they die without fear. God gives them what is sometimes called "dying grace". In the Old Testament book of Hebrews, we are told that Jesus Christ is able to “deliver those who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage” (Hebrews 2:15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad