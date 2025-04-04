Thought for the week: The Christian witness remains a personal challenge today
I wondered with some amusement what the congregation thought: was the preacher a tipster? Or even the owner of a racehorse? Or perhaps, he had a hidden stake in a bookmaker’s business!
No, he was about to share a profound story from St Luke’s gospel about ten individuals suffering from leprosy, making them socially and physically untouchable and isolated.
No one could restore their health but Jesus, and they were crying out to Him for healing. With immense compassion, Jesus healed them all. Can you imagine their overwhelming joy?
Yet only one returned to express his heartfelt gratitude. Jesus asked pointedly, “Were not ten cleansed? Where are the nine?”
For many of us this season of Lent involves abstinence and depriving ourselves of something we enjoy.
However, it is also a good time to say thanks and show an act of kindness to someone who comes to mind. But what about also thanking Jesus our Lord, the One whose death on a cross means that all our sins can be forgiven?
The leper who returned to say thanks to Jesus undoubtedly experienced a life completely transformed. As for the other nine, we don't know!
Sydney Callaghan's message from over 30 years ago at the East Belfast Mission remains a personal challenge today. Saying thanks often brings a blessing to the one who expresses it, as well as to the person who gratefully receives it.
But nothing exceeds the enrichment that comes from knowing and loving the One whose death and resurrection changes us completely. Overwhelmed by the Risen Lord, we should not live a day without saying thanks!