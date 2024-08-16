Thought for the week: The importance of Christians doing things together

​Rev Dr Houston McKelvey OBE, Church of Ireland

​The assurance of Jesus Christ that He is the light of the world. There was darkness in His days too. Yet He said: “I am the light of the world”.

There were religious leaders who were corrupt in their teaching and actions. Yet He said: “I am the light of the world”.

There was one of the most efficient and brutal armies of occupation which could mete out destruction and death either on a grand scale or on a single cross. Yet He said “I am the light of the world”.

Jesus Christ turned that assurance into a commission to each of His followers. A commission by Jesus Christ Himself to every one who would rely on His name and faith - “Let your light so shine before people that they may see your good works and glorify your father who is in Heaven”.

Yes it is right that the church does things together and achieves goals beyond those possible to individuals. Several hundred bikes from Down and Dromore diocese to help clergy ministers more efficiently in South Sudan was uplifting.

I have never been aware of so many groups from individual parishes and congregations going to serve for several weeks throughout Europe and Africa. And the number of holiday endeavours for young people in various churches must have been at an all-time high.

There is a lot to praise and thank God for. And yet alongside the people who have been given the vision and encouragement of God to make these lights shine there are those who have assaulted their neighbours because of their skin colour, their faith or their perceived status.

How the churches as institutions of Christ or as individual congregations can organise to share and shine the light of Christ is key. Every misguided individual who sought to confront their neighbour is, according to the gospel narrative, a potential light shiner for and with Jesus Christ.

Whilst I was thinking on these things I found a passage I had come across a wee while ago.