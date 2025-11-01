Thought for the week: The importance of coming before winter

​Rev Jim Rea MBE, Methodist Church

​Some years ago I had the privilege of preaching at First Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the invitation of fellow Ulsterman Rev Dr Leslie Holmes.

As I looked around, I was drawn to the portrait of a former minister, Rev Dr Clarence Macartney (minister, 1926-1955), who was renowned for repeating the same sermon every autumn on the words taken from St Paul’s letter to Timothy in the New Testament: “Come before winter.”

I recall later reading this powerful sermon. Paul, who is in prison in Rome awaiting execution, urges Timothy, the young man he calls his son in the faith, to travel to Rome quickly and to make sure to “come before winter.”

The journey from Ephesus was 800 miles and, in the ancient world, ships typically did not sail from November to early spring, so if Timothy did not act soon, the opportunity to see Paul would be lost.

One Sunday I spoke on “come before winter”, and listening to me was an elderly man who often talked about an estranged relationship with his grandson.

A few days later he told me how he left the church that day with haste to see his grandson. They embraced and reconciled, causing him great relief.

Not long after that, he passed away.

But more critical than human reconciliations is Dr Macartney’s urgent call to come to Christ.

"Come before the snow lies on the uplands and the meadow brook turns to ice! Come before the heart is cold! Come before desire has failed!

"Come before life is over, and your probation has ended, and you stand before God to give an account of the opportunities