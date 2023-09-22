Thought for the week: The need to encourage each other on a daily basis

Rev Norman Hamilton

​There was just one picture projected on to the big screen in the hall for the whole evening with two words on it - "Thank you". In between the main course and the dessert, the congregation minister spoke very briefly on a verse that is a very important one for volunteers - First Corinthians 15.58: "Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labour in the Lord is not in vain".

In almost every congregation, there are a lot of folks who give time, effort, prayer and commitment to others virtually every week. Some have very public roles such as welcoming people to church services or leading a youth group; others work very quietly in the background, perhaps in prayer ministry or pastoral care.

Some bring particular skills such as in finance; others do all sorts of tasks from cutting the grass to making the tea and coffee. Once you start to count all the roles that are needed to help a congregation to function, the range of gifts and people involved often comes as quite a surprise. Church life doesn’t just happen! People make it happen!

The congregational meal was a very appropriate and much appreciated valuing of the little army of volunteers. Of course, that appreciation ought to be an ongoing feature of congregational life.