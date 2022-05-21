Thought for the week: The need to fully explore growing good of the world

After his installation service, this young man was invited to lunch by a gracious couple who introduced themselves as retired Christian missionaries. What this young man failed to elicit was the surname of his host and hostess as they sat down to dine in their modest apartment. As the meal progressed the host explained, how, as they served in China, they saved enough money to send their only son Henry home to the United States for education at Princeton College where he excelled.

From then on the sayings, doings, achievements of Harry was the only topic of conversation. The student was now bored, especially when the husband recited how they sacrificed their life savings of 600 dollars, in the Depression years, to help Harry launch a magazine. The host detected the young man’s disapproval and said -”Perhaps you haven’t heard of our son - Harry Luce”. That changed things. The young man reported how he was an avid reader of ‘Time’ magazine, which Harry Luce founded and published among other iconic American magazines, and profited for its thought readership.

This story fits into the category of ‘how people invest in people for the common good and the enrichment of the world’. Without the sacrifice of his parents, Harry Luce would not have conquered the world of print journalism. “The world needs pastors” - a leading advisor to government declared the other day. Many of us would not be where we are in career, spiritual maturity and personal achievements had it not been for the sacrifice and guidance of parents, grandparents, patient mentors, and faithful pastors.

Rev Arthur Clarke