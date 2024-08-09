​Rev Jim Rea MBE, Methodist Church

​On this occasion, the Salvation Army officer offered an illustration that remains ingrained in my memory.

She recalled the story of a little girl whose mother showed her an artist's impression of Jesus.

The mother asked her daughter who she thought this person was.

The child looked puzzled and then said: "Oh, I think He goes to our church."

The words of Jesus came to my mind, "you have hidden these things from the wise and learned and revealed them to little children."

The New Testament Christians set the example when they met: "They continued steadfastly in the apostles' doctrine and fellowship, in the breaking of bread, and in prayer," (Acts 2:42) and their fellowship was open to all. Christ was undoubtedly present.

The message was transforming, and the church multiplied, as many believed.

Many churches are dealing with decline, and Christians, fearing rejection, are more cautious in declaring their allegiance to Christ.

I often wonder if some churches are concerned about self-preservation, failing to recognise that we also exist for those who are

not yet our members. We have the most incredible message for the world: through Christ, who provides forgiveness, purpose, and eternal hope.

I have been privileged to worship in a range of Christian churches and have often been conscious of the presence of the Lord.

There is an old prayer that I often use when leading a service, "As we leave today, may we say that here we have met the Lord.”