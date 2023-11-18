Thought for the Week: The true meaning and value for Christians of the Cross

​Renowned English journalist/broadcaster the late Bernard Levin began one of his columns in The Times newspaper with the following personal recollection.

Rev Arthur Clarke

​Danish friends of his contacted him to ask for a minor favour. Their teenage son and daughter were travelling to the south of England to meet longstanding pen pals and would he meet them at Heathrow airport in London and before taking them to the appropriate train station for their journey south, show them some of London's famous sights.

Levin met the youths and found them all glued up as to London's famous sights and he enjoyed their company immensely.

They saw Buckingham Palace, the House of Commons, the National Portrait Gallery, and , of course, the River Thames.

As a final treat Levin took them to Trafalgar Square. Here, Bernard launched into rhetoric about Horatio Nelson and his wounded eye and the defeat of Napoleon. The Danish children looked at him in amazement and confusion, totally unaware of this story.

After getting the couple on the right train, Levin reflected on their few hours together and then it struck him; where was Nelson when he put the spy glass to his wounded eye? At the Battle of Copenhagen. That story had been soft pedalled in Danish education. What to England was a a delight, to the Danish it was a detestation.

The same can be said of the cross of Christ. "The offence of the cross" is a Pauline phrase. What to Greeks was foolishness and to Jews a stumbling block, is for Christians the power and wisdom of God.

