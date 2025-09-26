Thought for the week: The value of memorising the Biblical scriptures

​Rev Jim Rea MBE, Methodist Church

​From that day we became lifelong friends.

Later, I often contacted him by phone and visited him several times when he lived in retirement in Alsager, Cheshire in the north of England.

Eric left me with two remarkable memories. Throughout his ministry, he kept Saturday mornings free to offer a telephone ministry.

People from all walks of life would call and request prayer or talk over a problem. He would listen and then pray.

Having only practised this occasionally myself, it was during Covid that I recalled Eric’s approach and began to offer a prayer over the phone. I was amazed at how well it was received.

In the last years of his life, Eric told me he was losing his eyesight, so he spent time each day memorising portions of scripture, recognising he might ultimately be blind.

I recalled my childhood days when I went to the Gospel Hall Sunday school in Ligoniel in North Belfast with my mates.

Most of the time was spent teaching us to memorise key Bible verses. However, it wasn't our motive for attending.

The word got around that they gave out sweets as prizes, and for good attendance, leather-covered Bibles. However, those scripture verses are so embedded in my memory that they come to mind at appropriate moments, and I am grateful for those faithful teachers from over 70 years ago.

Rev Eric Challoner died eight years ago at the age of 94.