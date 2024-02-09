Thought for the week: Use the personal talents we have for the Kingdom of God

If we bury our talent deeming our role insignificant, we have failed our Lord and His Kingdom is impoverished, writes Rev Arthur Clarke, Presbyterian Church

Every morning at 5am his Irish groom Barney wakened his master and, after a quantity of coffee, Anthony set about writing 250 words every 15 minutes.

After three hours he deemed that that day's work was over before his second job began as an inspector with the Post Office.

This appointment often meant much travel, but no matter where Trollope went his daily prescribed routine of writing was completed.

He wrote: "As I journeyed across France, I wrote my allotted pages. On more than one occasion I left my pages on the ship's cabin table rushing away to be sick in the privacy of my room. It was February and the weather was miserable, but still I did my work.". That phrase - "But still I did my work" will act as our text for this piece.

Nehemiah in the Old Testament could have said: "Still I did my work even though the challenge facing me was massive and I was surrounded by indulent Jews and scheming Samaritans". Timothy in the New Testament could have said: Still I did my work even though older critics despised me and I fought against false teachers and I felt alone".

Our Lord quietly observed in His devotions: "I have completed the work My Father gave me to do".

Tomorrow, in a multitude of church venues, followers of Jesus will gather for the worship of God and such fellowships have survived and will survive only because faithful souls will do their work whatever the challenges. Others have done the hard work and we reap the benefits of their labours.

Whatever our talent and, we all have some talents for use in the Kingdom of God, and whatever sphere of service, the work awaiting us can bring glory to the Saviour and can enrich others.