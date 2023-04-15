Thought for the week: We must all be empowered to extend forgiveness - ​Rev Dr William Morton

​Rev Dr William Morton

​While it was his greatest ambition to paint the most perfect portrait of Christ that one could possibly imagine, inspiration just would not come to him.

Meanwhile, his conscience was working and, at last, he took his brush and painted out his companion’s face in the face of Judas and da Vinci forgave him his wrong. That night in his dreams, da Vinci saw a splendid vision of Jesus which thousands have gazed upon in wonder ever since.

Forgiveness was the key. By exercising forgiveness, da Vinci was freed to see things in a totally different light. He discovered a new approach, and new life in all its fullness.

In the gospel reading, from St John 20, there is the story of the 10 apostles who had locked themselves in on that first Easter evening. They were confused. A couple of them had gone to the tomb that morning and discovered that it was indeed empty – but they did not know what to make of that.

Before Jesus’ death, they had been so confident, but in the end they deserted Jesus and his mission. Peter even denied knowing him. They were struggling with fear, and not only that – but with anxiety, a sense of failure, and, worst of all, shame. Suddenly, Jesus appears in their midst, despite the locked doors, and says four simple words: “Peace be with you.” Jesus could so easily have sacked the lot of them – for failing Him. But, He didn’t. Far from it. Jesus’ four words ministered to their insecurity, overwhelming guilt, sense of despair and the great fear that had immobilised them. Guilt and remorse were forgotten in those words that conveyed forgiveness, reassurance and care.

Just as Leonardo da Vinci forgave his companion who had wronged him, Jesus comes to us in order to bring us back to Himself, to forgive us, to bask in the warmth of His loving reconciliation. These powerful words, “Peace be with you”, slice through all our defenses, overcome all our weakness, abolish all our guilt and overcome all our fears and faithlessness.

