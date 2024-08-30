Thought for the week: We must seek to serve and love the Lord peacefully

​Rev Dr William Morton, Church of Ireland

​That line runs through your heart. It runs through mine. The human heart can harbour all kinds of feelings – some good, some not so good.

The Collect, or special prayer, Trinity 14, asks God to “increase in us true religion”.

In addition, one of the readings, from the Epistle of James, contains these words: “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God, the Father, is this: to care for orphans and widows in their distress, and to keep oneself unstained by the world.”

An American Episcopal priest, the Rev Kellan Day, writes: “It’s the human heart that causes our own impurity, our own defilement, our own stain.”

The question is, what is the solution? Who can take our hearts and make them new?

There was a person with a heart who walked among us. His heart was beating for the orphans and the widows, the ones who felt forgotten, for the prisoners in prison camps, for all of us who have forgotten that we have hearts in the first place.

His heart broke when he saw how we treated one another. It broke when he saw how we treated the poor, how we talked to ourselves, how we elevated human tradition above the commandments of God. God’s own heart breaks for and with our hearts.

And in God’s own breaking, His own life-giving sacrifice, through Jesus’ own death and resurrection, we come alive through Him.

Our hearts can now beat to a different sort of rhythm. Defilement and impurity are washed away. We have been made clean. We are a new creation. We are a new humanity.

In and through Jesus Christ, we have been given a new heart. Our hearts, through God, can grow large, soft, and kind.