Thought for the Week: When it comes to service for God, nothing but the best is due

​Some years ago a young Canadian employed as editor of the 'Bus and Truck' magazine was bored with his job.

Rev Arthur Clarke

​Without discussing his future with colleagues, he wrote off to an 'Executive Placements'' for some tests. Their replay delighted him. They estimated his future thus: "This young man has enough creativity to become a novelist".

On the strength of this report, Arthur Hailey gave up his job and began writing. It was not all positive at the start, but he stuck with it and soon learned that he could create 600 words of fiction every day. He was on his way and then Hollywood called and he made a fortune writing blockbuster novels.

Years later, Hailey revealed his secret. It was simply: "Whatever you attempt, give it your best and settle for nothing less."

Whatever our bread-winning disciplines, Hailey's advice still holds: "This cannot be improved upon and it possesses my very soul".

So declared German artist Albrecht Durer upon the completion of his sculpture 'Praying Hands', created in honour of his brother who sacrificed his career so that Albrecht could progress.

The Christian doctrine on vocation affirms all callings can be performed for the glory of God.

Jesus Christ, the carpenter, mending chairs in Nazareth was as truly the Son of God as when he preached in the synagogue. So in our daily toil, let us be efficient, diligent, punctual and reliable.

In our relationships, let the same principle apply. As Jesus Christ loved the church is the standard for relationships within the family.

When it comes to our service for the Master nothing but the best is due. Where we are placed is no accident, but part of God's plan for helping others and making Him known in the world.