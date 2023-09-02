Thought for the Week with Rev David McMillan: The conversion of the great Ulster evangelist W.P. Nicholson

Thought for the Week with Rev David McMillan

​Mr Nicholson was born and brought up in Bangor, Co Down. The home in which he lived was a Godly one and from his earliest days 'WP' was taught the Word of God and the way of salvation by faith alone in Jesus Christ.

After he left school, he had a great longing for the sea and he wanted to join the merchant navy. But his mother was very concerned about him choosing that career path because she was afraid of the bad company he would get into and the evil things that he would do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his longing for the sea was so great that eventually she had to let him go – and all her fears came true because right throughout his time in the merchant navy William lived a very sinful life.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a number of years at sea, he left the navy in South Africa and, after working there for a short time on the railway, he made the long journey home again to Bangor.

He was like the 'Prodigal Son' returning from the far country (Luke 15:11—32). One morning, a few weeks later, it was May 22,1899, as he sat in the kitchen waiting on his mother prepare the breakfast, the Spirit of God spoke to him once more and said, “Billy, it’s now or never.” So just there and then, he lifted his heart to God in prayer and cried out for mercy.

Years later, 'WP' said he believed that that had been his final opportunity of salvation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad