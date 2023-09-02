News you can trust since 1737
Thought for the Week with Rev David McMillan: The conversion of the great Ulster evangelist W.P. Nicholson

​The great effect of the ministry in Northern Ireland of the famous evangelist William Pattison Nicholson or ‘WP’, as he was affectionately known, was summed up by saying: “He brought this province from civil war to revival blessing”.
By Rev David McMillan
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 08:42 BST- 2 min read
Thought for the Week with Rev David McMillan

​Mr Nicholson was born and brought up in Bangor, Co Down. The home in which he lived was a Godly one and from his earliest days 'WP' was taught the Word of God and the way of salvation by faith alone in Jesus Christ.

After he left school, he had a great longing for the sea and he wanted to join the merchant navy. But his mother was very concerned about him choosing that career path because she was afraid of the bad company he would get into and the evil things that he would do.

But his longing for the sea was so great that eventually she had to let him go – and all her fears came true because right throughout his time in the merchant navy William lived a very sinful life.

After a number of years at sea, he left the navy in South Africa and, after working there for a short time on the railway, he made the long journey home again to Bangor.

He was like the 'Prodigal Son' returning from the far country (Luke 15:11—32). One morning, a few weeks later, it was May 22,1899, as he sat in the kitchen waiting on his mother prepare the breakfast, the Spirit of God spoke to him once more and said, “Billy, it’s now or never.” So just there and then, he lifted his heart to God in prayer and cried out for mercy.

Years later, 'WP' said he believed that that had been his final opportunity of salvation.

Perhaps that is how you find yourself today, it’s ‘now or never’'. For many years you may have refused to take Jesus Christ as your Saviour and if you don’t get saved today then you may never be saved at all. Oh, how awful that would be! Therefore, I urge you in the words of Isaiah the prophet “seek ye the Lord while He may be found, call ye upon Him while He is near” (Isaiah 55:6).

