Thought for the week with Rev Dr Norman Hamilton - Looking at the truth of Christianity

Thought for the with Rev Dr Norman Hamilton - Looking at the truth of Christianity

​It is fairly self-evident that many more people will focus on the chocolate at Easter, than on the time of fasting and discipline which is at the heart of Lent. But even Lent itself has lost much of its deep spiritual significance.

We may 'give up' something for Lent, but it tends to be more of a token gesture, and is often focussed on physical health rather than spiritual well-being.

But in our modern world, where it seems increasingly difficult to be a Christian in public (as opposed to maintaining private devotion!), I suggest that we would do well over the remaining 37 days of Lent to refresh our understanding of what we believe about Jesus, and about what it means to be one of His followers. To put this another way – have we full confidence in the Gospel and the Bible, or are we plagued by ambiguity or uncertainty on core Christian beliefs?

Let me give but one example of the many challenges to our faith. The idea that there is "your truth" and "my truth" is widely accepted - a view popularised by American television presenter Oprah Winfrey in her interview in March 2021 with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This means that truth is reduced to little more than personal opinion or perspective, but because it is presented as "truth" it is very difficult to challenge it.

Jesus was absolutely clear that He Himself was 'the truth' in a human body. He did not give way to any idea of His truth being set alongside other people's ideas or opinions.

In fact, as we read in John's account of the first Easter, Jesus said: "In fact, the reason I was born and came into the world is to testify to the truth. Everyone on the side of truth listens to Me”.