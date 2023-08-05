Thought for the week with the Rev Dr Houston McKelvey: The core meaning of religion is to bind together
The Hebrew name ‘Jacob’ is James in Greek. It was a very common name in New Testament times, one borne by two of Christ’s disciples (James, the son of Zebedee, and James, the son of Alphaeus). But this James is thought to be the brother of Jesus (mentioned in St Mark 6.3). He became the leader of the Church in Jerusalem, a man revered because of his parentage, but more because of his faith and wisdom.
St Paul tells us that he was a pillar of the Church in Jerusalem (Galatians 2.9) whom he consulted, and clearly respected.
The Gospels tell us that the immediate family of Jesus were not initially very impressed by His teaching ministry.
Clearly, James changed his mind about Jesus. Perhaps it happened when the risen Christ appeared to Him. Paul mentions such an appearance (1 Corinthians 15.7). There was certainly a conversion of some sort.
We sometimes fail to see the qualities of those closest to us, and need our eyes to be opened. Is there anyone among your family or close friends you have failed to appreciate and understand? What might you learn from them?
‘Religion’ is a rare word in the New Testament, found only three times, and in each case, it refers primarily to ceremonial rites and duties. The core meaning of the word religion is ‘to bind together’.
Modern critics of religion may be surprised to find that James, like them, has little time for a religion of ceremonial rituals alone. Yet he does not dismiss religion itself. "Pure and undefiled" religion shows its fruit in care for widows and orphans, those most needy in the ancient world since they had no means of support without a husband or father.