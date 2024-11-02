​Rev Jim Rea MBE, Methodist Church

​Early in life, it was recognised that Gerald had special educational needs. His grandmother and later his aunt Violet gave him excellent care, and when he reached working age, he found a job with the council as a road sweeper. Gerald was so diligent in his career that he was recognised by Castlereagh Borough Council awarding him employee of the year. As a young man attending Grove Baptist church, he became a Christian and over many years, he could be seen in all sorts of churches and mission halls in Belfast, distinguished by his flat cap and his Bible.

At a television service broadcast from the East Belfast Mission in the 1980s, just as the service was about to go off the air, Gerald shouted: “Amen!”

In his unique way, he prayed for people; many who asked him for prayer were amazed at the outcome. When the renowned Belfast missionary Fred Orr returned from Brazil on furlough, Gerald thought he would get some Christian tracts in Portuguese and give them to Fred. After four years the missionary returned, and told Gerald that the first man he gave the tract to in Brazil gave his life to Christ.

One Sunday, a man looking out his window watched Gerald pass by, carrying his Bible. He thought: “If that works for that man, it could work for me.” And it did, when he gave his life to Christ and acknowledged the impact of watching Gerald on his way to church.

When the great Swiss Protestant Reformed theologian Dr Karl Barth was once asked: "What is the most profound thought that ever entered your mind?" He replied: "Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.”