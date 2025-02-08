Thought of the week: Devotion to the divine will, in Sunday worship, motivate

​Rev Arthur Clarke, Presbyterian Church

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Hold on a minute, why shouldn't taxi drivers and hairdressers have a view on matters relating to how the country is governed? With an innate ability to detect spin a mile away, often "the person on the street" has the wit to say - 'The emperor has no clothes on'."

A case can be made that lasting changes in society come about when the taxi drivers and hairdressers representing the grassroots are informed and mobilised. I have often heard religious sermons exhorting the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker to share their faith just as the taxi driver and the barber share their expert knowledge on politics, sport and the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such a challenge is valid, it being understood that the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker's right to be heard as an ambassador of the Kingdom is their competence in their bread-winning disciplines and their integrity as persons. When we call the plumber we want the tap fixed, and, if he has time and the opportunity presents itself, supralapsarianism can be discussed.

Once, when Russian Nobel Prize winner Maxim Corky was ill, Moscow leader Vladimir Lenin told him: "Go for a non-Communist doctor". Lenin's reasoning was that the doctors of their acquaintance may be well versed in dialectical materialism, but could well be shaky on the latest advances in medicine. The doctor's first duty was to be up to speed in the latest advances of his chosen field.

The Christian doctrine of vocation is often presented in a flawed way, the implication being that service for God begins when daily employment is over. That should be corrected to read; all tasks can be done to the glory of God.