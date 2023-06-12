Thousands enjoy pageant parade in Carrickfergus for King William landing re-enactment and parade

Basking in glorious sunshine, the crowds packed the harbour area and lined the streets to witness what has become one of the most anticipated events in the parades calendar. More than 30 bands from across Northern Ireland were on parade.

One of the many spectators posting photos of the event online was former DUP MLA William Humphrey. In a Facebook post, he said: “A brilliant afternoon in Carrickfergus. Well Done to Carrick District Lodge and the Royal Landing Committee.” Current DUP MLA for East Antrim David Hilditch agreed, saying: "Great pics William, a fantastic day."

The parade began at Woodburn Playing Fields at 12.30pm, before welcoming ‘King Billy’ ashore an hour later. Following the re-enactment performance, the parade made its way from Marine Gardens back to Woodburn.​Also on Facebook, Friends of Brackagh Golden Springs LOL 18 said: “What an afternoon in Carrickfergus! "Thanks to Cllr Cheryl Brownlee for her work in organising, thanks for the hospitality Bennett's Chosen Few LOL 553. "Great variety. And well done to Rab, Castle Guards FB Carrickfergus, what a turn out!”

One spectator described the pageant as “one of the best parades of the year,” and added: “Put this in your diary for next year. I was there yesterday for an unforgettable day. The Royal Landing / Royal Pageant. Carrickfergus is a lovely wee town”.

Another said: “Fantastic day in sunny Carrickfergus yesterday for the annual Pageant Parade that marks the landing of King William III in Ireland prior to his victory at the Battle of the Boyne. "The crowds were unbelievable, with more bands and lodges parading than ever before. It’s great to see this parade becoming a flagship event of the marching season.”

Speaking to the News Letter ahead of Saturday’s pageant, historian Gordon Lucy said the significance of William of Orange's landing in the town is “not fully appreciated outside of Carrickfergus”.

Re-enactment at Carrickfergus Castle on Saturday of King William's arrival in 1690