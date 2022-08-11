Thousands expected to take part in 'Derry Day' this weekend

According to the Parades Commission website, 124 organisations have applied to take part.
Although parade routes have changed over the years, the day follows a similar pattern each year now.
The celebrations will take place in the city from 9.30am on Saturday morning.
Most Popular
-
1
Linfield v Portadown Sunday clash: Breakers of the Sabbath will answer to God
-
2
NI Weather: 45 pictures of how we enjoyed wall-to-wall sunshine
-
3
Tom Topping: Heartbroken daughter says ‘world is totally shattered’ after father’s shock death - funeral details released
-
4
College lecturer dies while on holiday
-
5
Michelle O’Neill has kicked sand in the face of victims of terrorism
Dozens of feeder and associated parades are also planned all over the country.
The ABOD Associated Club General Committee has notified the Parades Commission it expects 10,000 Apprentice Boys and 110 bands to be watched by 2,000 supporters on Saturday.
The traditional celebrations are now held annually on the second Saturday in August.
The celebrations begin at midnight with the firing of a cannon on the city walls.
The parade around the city begins at 9.30am with the eight Parent Clubs parading around the walls before walking to the Cathedral.
'As the parade passes the War Memorial in the Diamond, a wreath is laid in remembrance of our fallen brethren and all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defence of civil and religious freedom,' says the Apprentice Boys of Derry website..
At 10.30am the service of Thanksgiving begins in St Columb’s Cathedral.
The main parade around the city begins at 12.30pm at Craigavon bridge, led by the General Committee of the Apprentice Boys, followed by the Parent Clubs with each of their Branch Clubs from across the UK.
The parade passes through the City Centre before returning to across the bridge and up to Irish Street and back down to finish at Bond Street.
The day’s events end with the eight parent clubs returning to within the city walls, finishing at the Memorial Hall.