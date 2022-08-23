Thousands of hospitality and retail businesses ‘could go under’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The groups have published a joint action plan which includes calls for VAT to be reduced to 17% and an extension of a rates holiday for businesses.

The action plan has been co-designed by Hospitality Ulster, Retail NI, the Northern Ireland Takeaway Association and the chambers of commerce in Belfast, Londonderry, Bangor, Ballycastle, Ballymena, Banbridge, the Causeway area, Lisburn, Newry, Newtownards, Omagh and Portadown.

The groups said a knock-on effect from the cost-of-living crisis and remaining Covid pressures has led to a fall in trade and customer numbers for businesses.

The action plan says that businesses are suffering from higher costs and a reduction in business from the public

They said many within hospitality and retail are struggling to remain viable with businesses closing every day.

Actions within the plan include:

l A call for VAT to be reduced to 17%;

l A call to reinstate the reduced tourism/hospitality VAT rate to support businesses that rely on household discretionary disposable income and tourism spend;

l Restoration of the Business Rates Holiday which concluded in July 2022, running until April 2023;

l UK-wide reform of the business rates system to ensure online and out of town businesses are paying the same rate as high street businesses;

l Support from the UK government for the devolved nations to reduce business rates by providing increased financial support through the block grants;

l The removal of VAT from energy bills to reduce energy costs;

l The Northern Ireland Executive to establish a Rural Town and Village Infrastructure Investment Fund to ensure small and mid-sized towns and villages are supported during this economic crisis.

Northern Ireland is without a power-sharing Executive at Stormont as part of the DUP protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

A joint statement from the 15 business organisations said: “We are at a critical juncture as a perfect storm of factors is causing devastation for the retail and hospitality sectors and could see thousands of businesses threatened over the next months if no action is taken.

“Out of control energy bill increases, labour shortages, inflation, National Insurance increases, and sky-high business rates – the highest in the UK – are risking the business climate of Northern Ireland.

“Fears that many will simply go under in the next months without government assistance are keenly felt and we cannot continue on this path of destruction any longer.

“We are pushing customers away due to having to raise prices to keep pace with these rising costs, which is therefore having a detrimental impact on trade and consumer confidence.”

The statement added: “Intervention is required by the UK government, as well as the limited powers of NI Executive ministers, to stave off the worst of this crisis on business owners and provide tangible support and resources that could keep trade viable.

“Our plan has achievable, tangible solutions that would support bu siness from day one.