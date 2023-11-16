All Sections
Thousands of non-teaching staff strike over pay leaving schools facing disruption

Thousands of non-teaching staff are taking to the picket line today as schools face major disruption and possible closures.
By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:47 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 13:12 GMT

Classroom assistants, bus drivers, catering staff, cleaners and other support workers have today walked out at hundreds of schools.

Four of the big unions have called the action in an escalating row over pay.

It has been estimated that up to 20,000 are expected to take part in the strike.

The Department of Education (DE) said it could not afford to increase wages on its current budget.

