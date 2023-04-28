Thousands of runners are gearing up for the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon

The marathon, team relay and 8-mile walk will all set off from the Stormont estate – via Prince of Wales Avenue – at 9am.

The runners, taking part to raise money for a host of worthy charities, will be cheered on as they navigate a 26.2-mile course which spans the entire city before finishing in Ormeau Park.

John Allen, Chairman of the Belfast City Marathon organising committee, said: “We are delighted to see the momentum behind the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon and wish everyone taking part the very best of luck.

The marathon will begin at the Stormont Estate

"We would also like to extend a huge thank you to each and every one of our volunteers who generously donated their time and played a key role in making the event run smoothly.

"We appreciate the impact and inconvenience of traffic disruption on race day, but ask that motorists please follow the traffic diversion signs and take direction from stewards. These traffic management measures are set up to prioritise safety for participants and road users.”

Police have asked that motorists plan ahead their journeys, adhere to road closure notices and make use of the diversionary routes.

They said that roads will start to close wholly or partially from around 6am and will fully reopen by 4.30pm.