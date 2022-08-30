Threat of strike action at two more NI councils

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notice is being given to the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council, along with the Newry, Mourne and Down Council, by the GMB trade union of their intention to ballot members on possible industrial action.

Northern Ireland has been rocked by sporadic strike action since the spring across all 11 local government areas, but the most significant strike to date has come in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area where three trade unions – Unite, GMB and Nipsa – have been engaged in industrial action for the past fortnight in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The involvement of all three unions – with both GMB and Unite set for another two weeks of full strike action unless a deal can be agreed – has meant most services have been completely halted, including bin collections.

Overflowing rubbish bins in the ABC council area

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If GMB members opt to go on strike in Newry, Mourne and Down, as well as Lisburn and Castlereagh, households and businesses could face a similar situation should Unite and Nipsa follow suit.

The Ards and North Down Council, meanwhile, had also been braced for full strike action by council staff there but it’s now possible that scenario can be averted, following a fresh offer that the unions are now considering with members.

Alan Perry, from the GMB trade union, said: “We are on strike this week, and we have served notice for next week as well – I would hope it doesn’t stretch into a fourth week, but I didn’t think it would reach a third week either, so as things stand that is the situation.”

Mr Perry said “discussions” are due to take place with the council this week.

On the situation in Ards and North Down, he said: “We have got an offer on the table that we are putting out to ballot, so for the moment the strike has been averted.

“The three unions had got a mandate from members for industrial action but we have got an offer that we are now going out to ballot this week or early next week, once we receive it in writing.”

On the other two councils, Newry, Mourne and Down and Lisburn and Castlereagh, Mr Perry said: “Notice of a pending industrial action ballot will be going out this week to those councils.”